'Sab Sitaray Humaray' – PCB releases official anthem for PSL 8

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Source: Social media

Just two days before the cricket festival begins, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the official anthem 'Sab Sitaray Humaray' for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. 

Sung by Asim Azhar, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi, the PSL 8 anthem is a perfect party song, which will charge crowd during the league. Aima Baig also lent her voice to the song.

Taking to YouTube on Saturday, PSL released the new anthem for this year's edition.

"The biggest musical anthem of the year, ‘Sab Sitaray Humaray’ is a joint effort of the biggest names in Pakistan’s music industry. Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui and Shae Gill blended their beautiful melodies together to create something truly memorable. Time to update your playlists with the HBL PSL8 Anthem!" the description read. 

The anthem starts with Gill's vocals followed by Asim's appearance. Faris added rap flavour to the anthem.  

The anthem is once again produced by young Abdullah Siddiqui. He alongside Atif Aslam produced last year's anthem Agay Dekh. 

The lyrics are written by Asim, Faris, Hassan Ali, Raamis Ali and Abdullah.

