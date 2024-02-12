Toyota Land Cruiser 2024: Here is all you need to know about this luxurious SUV

The forthcoming Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most anticipated automobiles of 2024. Naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine had been used by the automaker for its prior generation Land Cruiser.
On the other hand, rumours state that the most recent model has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid engine. In contrast to the original V8's 381 horsepower and 543 torque, the new powertrain produces 326 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque.
The new Land Cruiser has a length of 193.7 inches and a wheelbase of 112.2 inches. With the mirrors included, its width measures 84.2 inches, and its height is 73.2 inches.
To draw any conclusions about the vehicle's off-road potential at this time would be premature. Nonetheless, the SUV has a number of innovations to improve its performance in challenging conditions.
The body-on-frame TNGA-F platform powers the new Land Cruiser. It also has a two-speed transfer case, a four-wheel-drive system that operates continuously, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Moreover, it has a locking rear differential and an automated limited-slip centre differential. Low-speed crawl control allows the driver to focus only on steering by taking over the throttle and brake duties during an off-road excursion.
When descending from uphill, the SUV's speed is modulated using the Downhill Assist Control. Drivers can adjust the drivetrain settings for mud, rocks, and sand situations using the Multi-Terrain Select system.
Furthermore, the higher trim levels of the car have a Multi-Terrain Monitor that shows views up front, underneath, and to the sides of the car.
It has remarkable approach, departure, and break-over angles of 31, 22, and 25 degrees, respectively, and up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
The base 1958 grade level of the new Land Cruiser comes equipped with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, among other luxuries in the cabin. In addition, a six-speaker audio and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen are included.
The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technologies, which includes lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision system, and road sign recognition, is standard equipment on all Land Cruisers.
Toyota has not yet made available all of the Land Cruiser's price information. On the other hand, the company said that the starting price would be near $50,000 at its August launch.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.