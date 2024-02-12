Search

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024: Here is all you need to know about this luxurious SUV

Web Desk
12:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2024
Source: Toyota

The forthcoming Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most anticipated automobiles of 2024. Naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine had been used by the automaker for its prior generation Land Cruiser.

On the other hand, rumours state that the most recent model has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid engine. In contrast to the original V8's 381 horsepower and 543 torque, the new powertrain produces 326 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque.

The new Land Cruiser has a length of 193.7 inches and a wheelbase of 112.2 inches. With the mirrors included, its width measures 84.2 inches, and its height is 73.2 inches. 

Off-Roading

To draw any conclusions about the vehicle's off-road potential at this time would be premature. Nonetheless, the SUV has a number of innovations to improve its performance in challenging conditions.

The body-on-frame TNGA-F platform powers the new Land Cruiser. It also has a two-speed transfer case, a four-wheel-drive system that operates continuously, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Moreover, it has a locking rear differential and an automated limited-slip centre differential. Low-speed crawl control allows the driver to focus only on steering by taking over the throttle and brake duties during an off-road excursion.

When descending from uphill, the SUV's speed is modulated using the Downhill Assist Control. Drivers can adjust the drivetrain settings for mud, rocks, and sand situations using the Multi-Terrain Select system.

Furthermore, the higher trim levels of the car have a Multi-Terrain Monitor that shows views up front, underneath, and to the sides of the car.

It has remarkable approach, departure, and break-over angles of 31, 22, and 25 degrees, respectively, and up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

How it looks from the inside?

The base 1958 grade level of the new Land Cruiser comes equipped with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, among other luxuries in the cabin. In addition, a six-speaker audio and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen are included.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of technologies, which includes lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a pre-collision system, and road sign recognition, is standard equipment on all Land Cruisers.

How much will it cost?

Toyota has not yet made available all of the Land Cruiser's price information. On the other hand, the company said that the starting price would be near $50,000 at its August launch.

