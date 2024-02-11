UAE's unpredictable weather prompts Sharjah to announce remote learning for students

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) declared on Sunday that, as a result of the current weather situation, "all educational institutions in the emirate" will be switching to distance learning starting tomorrow, Monday, February 12.

Federal higher education institutions and government public schools in the United Arab Emirates were requested earlier today to switch to remote learning on Monday.

Private schools, daycare centres, and colleges in Dubai were urged to be accommodating with their rules on students' in-person attendance and to use the option of remote learning if needed on Monday.