UAE's unpredictable weather prompts Sharjah to announce remote learning for students

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) declared on Sunday that, as a result of the current weather situation, "all educational institutions in the emirate" will be switching to distance learning starting tomorrow, Monday, February 12.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority announces the shift to distance education in all educational institutions in the Emirate tomorrow, Monday, February 12, 2024, due to the current weather conditions.#SPEA #sharjah #uae #school #announcement— هيئة الشـارقة للتعليم الخاص (@shjspea) February 11, 2024
Federal higher education institutions and government public schools in the United Arab Emirates were requested earlier today to switch to remote learning on Monday.
Private schools, daycare centres, and colleges in Dubai were urged to be accommodating with their rules on students' in-person attendance and to use the option of remote learning if needed on Monday.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
