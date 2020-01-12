Eshal Fayaz responds to marriage rumours with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Eshal Fayaz on Saturday (yesterday) slammed the rumours regarding her marriage with renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. She released a video to clarify the nature of her relationship with the writer of drama "Mere Paas Tum Ho".
"There is no truth in rumours that are doing the rounds since yesterday. I haven't got married to anyone, I am very much single.’’ Calling the rumours about her marriage with the writer fake, she said: "My relationship with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is that of one between an actor and a director, nothing more than that”.
Have a look :
She said nobody has the right to spread fake news about anyone "without even knowing them". "So this is fake news. I am working on dramas and films and will let you know whenever I decide to get married to anyone. For now, I have no plans with regard to marriage and just focused on my work.”
What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.
