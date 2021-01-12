Pakistan committed to boost ties with Afghanistan, PM tells Afghan delegation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed Pakistan's commitment to boost the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.

He stated this during a meeting with Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, Ustad Karim Khalili, who is in Pakistan on three-day visit.

The premier also underscored his longstanding position that there is no military solution to Afghan conflict and a negotiated political settlement is the only way to get long-lasting peace in the war-torn country.

Ustad Karim Khalili, Leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan, called on Prime Minster Imran Khan today. pic.twitter.com/ge4dpzgozf — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 12, 2021

He said the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country.

He also reiterated Pakistan's consistent support to the Afghan peace process, and underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution.

The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent interaction with Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution. The Prime Minister particularly underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.