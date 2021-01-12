#WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over misusing user data
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
#WhatsAppheadquarters – Memes warm up Twitter as messaging app trolled over misusing user data
Share

LAHORE – In a recent trend on the microblogging site Twitter, users trolled Whatsapp for spying on the personal messages of the public.

The memes show the reaction of WhatsApp employees after observing personal communication.

Earlier, the cross-platform messaging service shocked many users saying that it will share users' data with other applications including Facebook.

A large number of people also shifted over to the other instant messaging platforms over security concerns.

For the #Whatsappheadquarters trend, here’s how netizens reacted.

More From This Category
US invites Bilawal,Asif Zardari to Biden’s ...
02:02 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Policeman martyred in attack targeting polio ...
01:37 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
‘Kisana’ – Jawad Ahmed pays tribute to ...
12:45 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
PTI’s Faisal Zaman remanded over murder of ...
12:14 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Two-Year Bachelors, Masters programs allowed till ...
11:03 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
PAF delegation visits Azerbaijan to enhance ...
10:36 AM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's how social media responded to Indian Stock Exchange's tweet on ‘hot girl’ ...
09:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr