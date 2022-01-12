Inspired by brave parents of a terminally-ill child, Pakistani minister announces donating organs

Inspired by brave parents of a terminally-ill child, Pakistani minister announces donating organs
LAHORE – Inspired by the brave parents of a terminally-ill child, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced on Tuesday that she would donate her organs after death.

“I am making an announcement to donate all my medically-fit organs after death,” the provincial health minister said while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) where parents of a child announced they would donate organs of their child who is on life support.

Dr Yasmin said the parents announced donating liver and kidneys of their child and this was a very difficult moment for them as their child was on life support.

“This is for the first time that parents have donated organs of their child on a deathbed,” Dr Yasmin said.

She praised the PKLI team and said that 70 percent of the transplants were free of cost at the institute. She also praised those who have donated their organs.

“We have so far performed 140 liver transplants, 231 kidney transplants and 58,000 dialyses in a year at PKLI,” she said, and announced that bone-marrow transplant facility would be available at the institute from next year.

She lamented the way the hospital was being run previously and said the health facility was being run as per its true spirit, which was serving the masses.

