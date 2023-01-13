Kinza Hashmi, Zahid Ahmed announce latest drama 'Mere Ban Jao'

With a plethora of blockbuster drama serials offered by the Pakistani showbiz industry based on different themes, Lollywood actors work day and night to carve a niche for themselves in the entertainment fraternity. In times when cyber-bullying and character assassination on the internet is at all-time high, actors Kinza Hashmi and Zahid Ahmed are coming to send a strong message with their latest drama serial, Mere Ban Jao, based on virtual blackmailing and subsequent effects on a person's health.

Zahid and Hashmi's latest offering was released on 11th January 2023 on HUMTV. The drama serial is written by Sameera Fazal, and directed By Ahmad Kamran. Mere Ban Jao is a production by MD Productions & Moomal Entertainment.

The drama serial stars A-list actors Afzar Rehman, Kinza Hashmi, Zahid Ahmed, Rabia Naureen, Ayesha Gul, Fazila Qazi, Qaiser Nizamani, Hira Tareen, Noman Habib, and Afraaz Rasool.

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehem, and Hook.

Zahid, on the other hand, was seen in Mein Na Janoo, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Faryaad, Hangor S-131, Mor Moharan, and Dil Phisla Rey.