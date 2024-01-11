Search

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed as Gavi's CEO

08:51 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed as Gavi's CEO
Dr. Sania Nishtar, a former special assistant to the prime minister and PTI senator, is appointed as CEO of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation on Thursday.

In a press release issued today, Gavi, the international vaccination alliance that was instrumental in the Covid-19 epidemic, announced that Nishtar will take office on March 18.

According to press release, “A trained medical doctor, Dr Nishtar has built an outstanding career over 30 years as a global public health leader. In national government, she served between 2018 and 2022 as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, a role with the status of a federal minister.”

“In 2013, during Pakistan’s caretaker government, she served as a federal minister with responsibility for re-establishing the country’s Ministry of Health among other roles, winning acclaim for transparency and accountability during her time in office,” it added.

It further added that her appointment would come at an important time for the organisation with its fifth five-year strategic period drawing to a close at the end of 2025 as Gavi will seek board approval during the current years for its 2026–2030 strategy.

“Alongside future strategy, fundraising will be a priority for Dr Nishtar, with plans already in place for a high-level event to launch Gavi’s investment opportunity, to be co-hosted by France and Africa CDC in June,” press release said.

Commenting on her appointment, Nishtar stressed that health began with life-saving vaccines.

“I am honoured by the trust the Gavi board has placed in me and look forward to working with Gavi’s talented staff and skilled alliance partners to ensure Gavi reaches hundreds of millions of children in lower-income countries with life-saving vaccines against deadly and debilitating diseases,” Nishtar added.

“Over the past 23 years, Gavi has been one of the most impactful organisations in global health. The task ahead is enormous — from health impacts of climate change, to the need to tackle vaccine inequity, prepare for future outbreaks and boost routine immunisation, which I believe is the gateway to achieving universal health coverage,” the press release quoted her as saying.

