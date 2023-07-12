Canada makes stay and work easier for this country: Here are the details

TORONTO - Authorities in Canada have made it easier for residents of Hong Kong to continue working in the country to improve their lives.

The government has announced the removal of the education requirement under the Canadian work experience stream (Stream B) of the Hong Kong permanent residence pathways from August 15 this year.

The fresh guidelines released on Monday mean that more Hong Kongers with Canadian work experience will be eligible for permanent residence, as their education status will not be a restriction; the application process has also been simplified as they will no longer be required to submit proof of education.

In an official press release, it was announced that Canada continues to stand by Hong Kong residents, and supports their freedom and democracy.

'Since 2021, Canada has opened its doors to Hong Kongers through dedicated immigration pathways, and continues working to improve these pathways and make it easier for them to remain in Canada long-term,' it said.

The fresh change comes on top of the recent extension and expansion of open work permits for Hong Kong residents and streamlines the transition from temporary to permanent residence for Hong Kong residents.

On the recent changes, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said the changes send a message of welcome for building a prosperous nation.

“Our government recognizes that true talent and valuable expertise are not solely defined by formal education credentials. By removing the education requirement under the Work Experience Stream B for the Hong Kong permanent residence pathway, we are ensuring that qualifications do not become a barrier to those who possess valuable experience and expertise. This change sends a powerful message of welcome and encouragement, reinforcing our commitment to building a diverse and prosperous nation,” he said.

It bears mentioning that the immigration authorities have confirmed that Hong Kong residents at risk of persecution who have fled to another country may also be eligible under Canada’s existing resettlement programs, including the Private Sponsorship of Refugees Program and the Government-Assisted Refugees Program.