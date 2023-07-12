Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, five injured in Zhob attack

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred while five others sustained injuries after militants launched an attack on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, said ISPR on Wednesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.
“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.
“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.
It further added, “Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.”
Talking to media, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar said that the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.
He further said that a woman civilian was killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
