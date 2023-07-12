Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, five injured in Zohab attack

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred while five others sustained injuries after militants launched an attack on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, said ISPR on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

It further added, “Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Talking to media, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar said that the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.

He further said that a woman civilian was killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.