Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, five injured in Zohab attack

Web Desk 02:27 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred while five others sustained injuries after militants launched an attack on the Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan, said ISPR on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists’ initial attempt “to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty”.

“In ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary,” the ISPR said, adding that three “heavily armed terrorists” had been killed so far.

“A clearance operation by security forces is under way to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well,” the statement said.

It further added, “Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

Talking to media, Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar said that the cantonment area in Zhob was under attack.

He further said that a woman civilian was killed after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured. The official added that the severely injured were being referred to Quetta.

Latest

PM Shehbaz says federal government to end term on August 14

02:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 12 July 2023

09:03 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.

During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 12, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (12 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 204,000 PKR 2,415

