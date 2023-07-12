Search

Is Jay Shah coming to Pakistan for Asia Cup?

12:51 AM | 12 Jul, 2023
Source: Social media

Jay Shah, secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has reportedly accepted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) interim chief Zaka Ashraf's invitation to visit Pakistan and watch an Asia Cup match here.

Ashraf and Shah reportedly met on the sidelines of an annual ICC conference in the South African city of Durban. Reports say the meeting took place in a pleasant atmosphere.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed Pakistan's hybrid model for Asia Cup and next year's ICC World Cup in India. As Shah accepted Ashraf's invitation to visit Pakistan, he invited the PCB chief to visit India and watch the next year's World Cup there. Ashraf is said to have accepted Shah's invitation.

