Karachi weather update

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi and several regions in Sindh will receive intermittent showers in the coming days, ending the hot and humid spell the metropolis had been experiencing for the past week.

In a fresh weather advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted rainfall that will hit Karachi, bringing relief to the residents of port city.

The current humidity rate of the Sindh capital stands at over 70 percent and the temperature of over 36 degrees worsens the situation.

Met Office also warned of the new spell of monsoon rains which could batter several cities in Punjab, KP, and Balochistan starting today until July 17.

A new weather system originating from the Arabian Sea will penetrate the country from the evening of July 12 and will impact the upper and central regions.

It also warned of flood risk, especially in low-lying areas, and landslides in mountainous regions. All concerned departments and citizens have been cautioned to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid any potential risks.