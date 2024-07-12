BOP Solar Panels Scheme Registration Form: Download and Apply

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced free solar panels to households consuming up to 200 units of electricity. For those using 200 to 500 units, interest-free loans will be available, with the government covering 75 percent of the loan provision.
Applications for Bank of Punjab Solar Scheme is now open, and you can also apply by download this form and submit at your nearest branch.
|Step
|Description
|Step 1
|Download form and visit Bank of Punjab branch to apply.
|Step 2
|Once registered, log in to access the application form. Fill in all required details accurately. If applying at a Bank of Punjab branch, fill out the provided application form.
|Step 3
|Review all provided information for accuracy before submitting the application through the online portal or at a Bank of Punjab branch.
|Step 4
|After submission, the application undergoes review by relevant authorities. Please be patient during this process.
|Step 5
|Upon approval, applicants will receive notification regarding the status of their application and the subsequent installation of the solar panel system.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
