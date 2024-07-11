Search

World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals tomorrow

11:34 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
World Championship of Legends 2024
Source: File photo

The schedule for the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends 2024 has been finalized following South Africa's victory over India in the last league match on Wednesday at Northampton's County Ground.

Despite losing to South Africa by 54 runs, India secured a spot in the semi-finals by scoring 156/6 in 20 overs, surpassing the required 153 runs to qualify.

In the semi-finals, India will face Australia in the second match, while Pakistan will compete against the West Indies in the first match.

Australia topped the points table after defeating the West Indies by 55 runs, edging out Pakistan due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Both teams finished with eight points after five league matches, but Australia had an NRR of +2.464 compared to Pakistan's +1.644.

Both semi-finals are set to take place on July 12 at the same venue, with the final scheduled for July 13 in Birmingham.

World Championship of Legends 2024 Semi-Finals on 12th July

1st Semi-final: Pakistan vs West Indies - 4:30pm (PST)

2nd Semi-final: Australia vs India - 8:30pm (PST)

