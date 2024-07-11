World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-finals tomorrow

The schedule for the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends 2024 has been finalized following South Africa's victory over India in the last league match on Wednesday at Northampton's County Ground.
Despite losing to South Africa by 54 runs, India secured a spot in the semi-finals by scoring 156/6 in 20 overs, surpassing the required 153 runs to qualify.
In the semi-finals, India will face Australia in the second match, while Pakistan will compete against the West Indies in the first match.
Australia topped the points table after defeating the West Indies by 55 runs, edging out Pakistan due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). Both teams finished with eight points after five league matches, but Australia had an NRR of +2.464 compared to Pakistan's +1.644.
Both semi-finals are set to take place on July 12 at the same venue, with the final scheduled for July 13 in Birmingham.
World Championship of Legends 2024 Semi-Finals on 12th July
1st Semi-final: Pakistan vs West Indies - 4:30pm (PST)
2nd Semi-final: Australia vs India - 8:30pm (PST)
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
