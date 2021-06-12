Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin look fabulous at ‘official’ engagement ceremony
Pakistani TV actress Minal Khan and her boyfriend Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got officially engaged on Friday.

The couple looks fabulous in the pictures that were shared on social media after their engagement.

Wedding bells for celebrity couple Minal and Ahsan aren't far away and the good news is that the duo has invited their massive fan following too.

As Minal and Ahsan dropped the first look of their wedding card, the fans cannot wait to see the adorable couple finally tying the knot.

The Jalan star took to her Instagram handle as she posted a picture of their invitation card with her and beau Ahsan's name on the gorgeous blue and white card.

"You're invited," wrote the 22-year-old.

Also, Ahsan posted the same picture with an emotional caption, "My heart belongs to you now forever @minalkhan.official"

Earlier, Minal and Ahsan Baat Pakki pictures became the talk of the town. The couple had announced their engagement on social media in February this year. He shared a photo of Minal donning a ring to reveal she said yes on Valentine's Day.

The couple had confirmed in November, after Minal’s 22nd birthday, that they were dating.

