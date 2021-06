PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi set a challenging 198-run target for Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday set a 198-run target for Quetta Gladiators despite a poor start in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

As Zalmi lost key wickets of Haider Ali (0) and Shoaib Malik (2) to Mohammad Nawaz within the first three overs, it looked like they won’t be able to put up a big total for the rivals.

However, Kamran Akmal and David Miller played an aggressive innings and built a partnership of 125 runs.

But the recovery could not last long as Mohammad Hasnain sent Akmal (59) back to the pavilion, while Khurram Shahzad bowled out Miller after a few overs, at 73 runs.

Following their dismissal, Rovman Powell (43) became the torchbearer for Zalmi as he kept the score ticking with some impressive shots.

Nawaz was able to secure two wickets, while Shahzad and Hasnain picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first.

Both team would be under pressure today as Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi faced a setback in first match of the second leg while playing against Lahore Qalandars.

However, pressure on Quetta Gladiators will be greater as the former champions, who are at the bottom of the point table, could face elimination if fails to win match today.

The match will start at 9:00 pm today.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan