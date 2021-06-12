PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators tonight

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will make another attempt to avoid early elimination in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) as they will taken on Peshawar Zalmi in 19th match at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight (Saturday).

Both team would be under pressure today as Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi faced a setback in first match of the second leg while playing against Lahore Qalandars.

However, pressure on Quetta Gladiators will be greater as the former champions, who are at the bottom of the point table, could face elimination if fails to win match today.

The match will start at 9:00 pm today.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan