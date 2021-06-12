Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's new music video
Share
Pakistani film and TV actress Sajal Aly will feature in Atif Aslam's mew music video "Rafta Rafta", if social media reports are to go by.
There are reports that the two stars are currently shooting in Khaplu, Skardu.
However, there was no immediate confirmation from the singer or the actress about their new project and the shooting.
Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's mew music video "Rafta Rafta". They are currently shooting in Khaplu, Skardu. pic.twitter.com/0OGvCmo4Gy— Sajal Aly Updates (@UpdatesAly) June 11, 2021
Sajal Aly is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of serials—from contemporary social to romantic dramas.
Atif Aslam is a Pakistani playback singer, song-writer, composer and an actor. He has recorded numerous chart-topping songs in both Pakistan and India and is known for his vocal belting technique.
-
-
- Former Mossad chief reveals how Israel stole Iranian nuclear documents11:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- US lawmaker removed for helping crowd breach State Capitol10:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Russia lifts ban on rice imports from Pakistan10:23 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
-
- Meesha Shafi and Aagha Ali concerned for uniformed personnel, ...06:28 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Here’s how ‘detective’ Muneeb Butt caught a thief (VIDEO)03:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021