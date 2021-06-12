Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's new music video
02:50 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's new music video
Pakistani film and TV actress Sajal Aly will feature in Atif Aslam's mew music video "Rafta Rafta", if social media reports are to go by.

There are reports that the two stars are currently shooting in Khaplu, Skardu.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the singer or the actress about their new project and the shooting.

Sajal Aly is noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of serials—from contemporary social to romantic dramas.

Atif Aslam is a Pakistani playback singer, song-writer, composer and an actor. He has recorded numerous chart-topping songs in both Pakistan and India and is known for his vocal belting technique.

Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam's new music video
02:50 AM | 12 Jun, 2021

