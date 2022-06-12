PAKvWI, 3rd ODI – Pakistan eye clean sweep against Windies today
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI, 3rd ODI – Pakistan eye clean sweep against Windies today
Source: PCB
Share

MULTAN – Pakistan are eyeing a whitewash of West Indies in the three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series as they are set to lock horns in third match at the Multan Stadium today (Sunday).

The match will start at 4:00 pm Pakistan standard Time.

With 120-run victory in the second match on Friday, the Green Shirts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19. Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.

The Babar Azam-led squad won the opening match by five wickets on Wednesday this week when the Pakistani skipper’s record-breaking 103 runs innings helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.

PAKvWI – Babar Azam sets new world records in ... 12:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set new records in One-Day International (ODI) cricket by scoring a ...

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi shares his feelings of not having a ...
01:02 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan hosts first-ever ...
09:44 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Former hockey player Khalid Rasool visits High ...
09:38 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Babar Azam’s ‘illegal fielding’ costs ...
01:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI – All-rounder Nawaz takes four wickets ...
11:45 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
BoP Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal ...
09:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who are the legal heirs of late Aamir Liaquat’s assets?
12:36 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr