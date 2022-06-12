PAKvWI: Final ODI between Pakistan, Windies stopped as dust storm engulfs Multan
MULTAN – A sand storm has stopped the third and final ODI between Pakistan vs West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Reports in local media said all players left the ground after a dust storm engulfs Multan stadium. Men in Green were batting at 155-5 after 33 overs when the game was stopped.
Downpour is also expected which can further dent the final game which the hosts already won 2-0.
Meanwhile, the ground is almost a house full as spectators rushed to see the national team playing at the home ground.
Earlier, Green Shirts won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the third and last one-day international on Sunday.
Babar-led squad, who have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series, handed an ODI debut to young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who replaced Haris Rauf.
Visiting side also made three changes, as they left out Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Brandon King to bring in Keacy Carty, Jayden Seales and Keemo Paul.
Pakistan have won the toss and elect to bat first 🏏#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/9IPpPFgxvY— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2022
Hosts are eyeing a whitewash of West Indies in the three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series today.
🚨 Our team for the third ODI 🚨#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/8GCPuxaR3J— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2022
With a 120-run victory in the second match on Friday, the Green Shirts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19. Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.
The Babar Azam-led squad won the opening match by five wickets on Wednesday this week when the Pakistani skipper’s record-breaking 103 runs innings helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.
