40000 Prize Bond 2023 – Check Draw Results Online

Muzaffarabad office of National Savings Division will hold Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 25 today June 12, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount Of Rs 40000 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) PRIZE Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 01 Rs 75,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 03 Rs 25,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 1696 Rs 500,000 3rd Prize

The complete list of winners of the Rs 40000 Prize bond List will be announced shortly after balloting.

Daily Pakistan shares a complete list of saving prize bonds 40000 draws, 40000 prize bonds schedule, and 40000 prize bond winners lists. You can check the other prize bond draw schedule list for 2023 as well.