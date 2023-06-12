Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered decline on first day of the new trading week as Pakistan rupee gained some ground against the US dollar.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs1,700 to close at Rs225,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,500 to settle at Rs193,330, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $2 to settle at $1,963 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.