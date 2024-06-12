Pakistani women now allowed to let keep father’s name in CNIC after marriage

LAHORE – In a positive development, a Pakistani court has granted right to women to keep father's Name in ID card after marriage.
Reports in local media suggest that Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to made changes in the Immigration Department rules to retain the father’s name on the national identity card of women.
The apex court of country's most populated region directed Department of Immigration and Passports to complete amendments within three months in the rules allowing women to put their father’s name on CNICs and passports.
Justice Asim Hafeez of LHC issued the verdict in a case filed by Meher Bano Langriyal, the petitioner who argued that married woman are entitled to keep father’s name on identity documents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
