Pakistani women now allowed to let keep father’s name in CNIC after marriage

LAHORE – In a positive development, a Pakistani court has granted right to women to keep father's Name in ID card after marriage.

Reports in local media suggest that Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to made changes in the Immigration Department rules to retain the father’s name on the national identity card of women.

The apex court of country's most populated region directed Department of Immigration and Passports to complete amendments within three months in the rules allowing women to put their father’s name on CNICs and passports.

Justice Asim Hafeez of LHC issued the verdict in a case filed by Meher Bano Langriyal, the petitioner who argued that married woman are entitled to keep father’s name on identity documents.