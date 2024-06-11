Rise in online fraud in Pakistan prompts FIA to issue public warning

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a warning to the public about a rise in online fraud, highlighting that scammers are impersonating officers to extort money and sensitive information from social media and email users.

The FIA, responsible for border control, criminal investigations, counterintelligence, and security operations against terrorism, espionage, smuggling, and infringement, has cautioned that its cybercrime wing has been defunct since last month. The government has now established the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

“Unauthorized individuals are impersonating FIA officers and circulating fabricated notices through various electronic communication channels such as email, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms,” an FIA spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

“These deceptive notices falsely accuse recipients of criminal activity and often use scare tactics by threatening legal action or demanding immediate financial compensation.”

Scammers are also attempting to extract “sensitive personal information” under the guise of “verification or compliance,” the FIA clarified, emphasizing that the agency would never request sensitive information like bank details via phone calls or notices.

“All official communication is initiated only after prior investigation and includes a clearly identified case number,” the FIA stated, urging the public to “exercise caution” and report any such incidents to the agency’s helpline 1991 or at the nearest FIA office.

The newly-formed NCCIA, which has taken over from the FIA’s cybercrime wing, will be led by a director-general appointed by the federal government for a two-year term. This director-general must have at least 15 years of experience in computer science, digital forensics, cyber technology, law, public administration, information technology, or telecommunications.

The NCCIA chief will have the authority of an inspector general of police, while the agency’s operations related to the federal government’s business will be managed by the Interior Division. Additionally, the NCCIA is the designated agency for international investigations and cooperation.

