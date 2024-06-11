Tajikistan thrash Pakistan in 2nd round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tajikistan defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Dushanbe on Tuesday, ending a disappointing campaign for the Green Shirts.

The South Asian team had previously lost 4-0 to Saudi Arabia in Al Ahsa in November 2023 during the first leg of the qualifiers. Subsequently, Pakistan faced another setback, losing 6-1 to Tajikistan in Islamabad just days after their defeat to Saudi Arabia.

On June 6, Saudi Arabia again beat Pakistan 3-0 at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad during the second round of the qualifiers.

“Tajikistan has defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan’s last away match,” the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said in a statement.

In the recent match, Tajik footballer Mabateshoev Shervoni scored the first goal in the 35th minute. Safarov Manuche extended the lead to 2-0 in the 65th minute, and Vahdat Hanonov sealed the victory with a third goal in the 70th minute, quashing any hopes of a Pakistan comeback.

Pakistan is at the bottom of Group G in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and has been eliminated from the race to qualify for the third round after losing four consecutive matches.

In Group G, Pakistan competes alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. The second round of the qualifiers features 36 teams divided into nine groups of four. The winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the third round.

The Pakistani football team arrived in Tajikistan via a special air force flight on Tuesday afternoon due to flight delays, just hours before the match was set to begin. The team’s original flight to Tajikistan was halted "due to technical issues," the PFF reported on Monday.

Pakistan squad:

Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman

Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar

Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost