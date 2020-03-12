PSL-5: Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalandars in 26th match today
10:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi today (Thursday).
The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).
On Wednesday, the 25th match of the PSL between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators was abandoned due to rain with a ball bowled at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.
Both the teams were granted one point each.
- PSL-5: Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalandars in 26th match today10:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Balochistan reports another polio case09:37 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus fear: US decides to ban travel from Europe08:57 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Balloting for Govt Hajj scheme 2020 to be held today08:32 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
- Indian troops arrest over a dozen young Kashmiris in Pulwama11:56 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood director at center of #MeToo jailed for 23 years
10:53 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are ...01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy releases global series on 'Gender Justice'01:23 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas writes heartfelt note for bride-to-be Sajal Ali01:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019