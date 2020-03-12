PSL-5: Karachi Kings to face Lahore Qalandars in 26th match today

KARACHI - Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi today (Thursday).

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

On Wednesday, the 25th match of the PSL between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators was abandoned due to rain with a ball bowled at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Both the teams were granted one point each.