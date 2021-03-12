Bank Alfalah National Open Polo: Four crucial matches today

LAHORE – Four important matches will be contested in the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship 2021 to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground today (Friday).

The first match of the day will be played between FG Polo and Newage/Rizvi’s at 11:30 am while team Risala will vie against DS Polo/ASC at 1:00 pm in the second match, Master Paints Black will compete against Barry’s at 2:30 pm in the third match while in the fourth and last match of the day, Remounts will fight against Master Paints at 4:00 pm.

Sharing his views, Bank Alfalah Head of Wealth Management and Liability Products Kabir Ahmad Qureshi said: “Lahore Polo Club is one of the oldest polo clubs of the world. Being corporate giants, it is our social and corporate responsibility to support the sports and this time, we have been sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights and we are looking forward very challenging and exciting matches throughout the event and hopefully, the final will be action-packed as well as jam-packed.”