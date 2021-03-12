LIVE | Senate elections – PTI's Sanjrani beats PDM's Gilani to retain Chairman seat

ISLAMABAD – Voting for the slot of Chairman Senate has concluded after hours of voting in the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament on Friday.

Presiding Officer Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah is chairing the session.

Sadiq Sanjrani of the ruling alliance and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani of the opposition parties are vying for the seat.

First vote was polled by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri while a total of 98 lawmakers cast their votes.

Earlier as many as 48 newly elected senators took oath. Syed Muzafar Hussain, nominated by President Dr Arif Alvi as Presiding Officer, administrated the oath.

The voting is taking place through a secret ballot. The polling will close at five pm. Then the winning candidate will take the oath of office.

Later, the election for the seat of Deputy Chairman Senate will be held. For the seat, the contest is between Mirza Muhammad Afridi of the ruling alliance and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the opposition parties.

Earlier, as the House reassembled, the presiding officer directed the formation of a committee comprising three senators each from the treasury and opposition benches to hold inquiry into the recovery of secret cameras from the House.