Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 2021
10:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,310 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 78,200 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs91,208 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Karachi
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Islamabad
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Peshawar
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Quetta
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Sialkot
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Attock
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Gujranwala
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Jehlum
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Multan
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Gujrat
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Nawabshah
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Chakwal
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Hyderabad
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Nowshehra
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Sargodha
|PKR 99,500
|PKR 1,174
|Faisalabad
|PKR 103,000
|PKR 1,320
|Mirpur
|PKR 103,000
|PKR 1,320
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 202110:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy chairman today09:41 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Bank Alfalah National Open Polo: Four crucial matches today12:00 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Barkat stuns Muzammil in SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis11:40 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- PTA directs Pakistan’s service providers to block TikTok after PHC ...11:14 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside university (VIDEOS)
09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 202107:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations07:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in first post-baby makeover02:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021