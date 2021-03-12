Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 2021
Web Desk
10:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,310 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 78,200 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs91,208 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Karachi PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Islamabad PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Peshawar PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Quetta PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Sialkot PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Attock PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Gujranwala PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Jehlum PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Multan PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Bahawalpur PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Gujrat PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Nawabshah PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Chakwal PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Hyderabad PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Nowshehra PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Sargodha PKR 99,500 PKR 1,174
Faisalabad PKR 103,000 PKR 1,320
Mirpur PKR 103,000 PKR 1,320

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 March 2021
08:05 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 2021
08:10 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 March 2021
08:25 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 March 2021
08:13 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 March 2021
08:25 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 March 2021
08:17 AM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside university (VIDEOS)
09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr