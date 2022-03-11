Navjot Singh Sidhu loses seat as AAP hammers Congress in Punjab elections

AMRITSAR – Famous cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has lost the crucial seat in the Punjab elections, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has clean-swept the northern Indian state.

Reports in Indian media said the famous televangelist lost the Amritsar East seat to Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

The Vidhan Sabha election was said to be crucial as Sidhu was at the centre of the infighting within the Indian National Congress, which led to the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister.

Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi months before the assembly polls. Sidhu also lambasted his own party and even resigned as the Congress chief in Punjab just months before the polls.

In a media interaction, he said, “I'm not going into a deep analysis of whether people accepted Channi's face as chief minister candidate or not."

He also shared a tweet saying, "The voice of the people is the voice of God…Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to AAP".

The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with memes as Sidhu faced a massive blow. Archana Puran Singh who replaced Sidhu in Kapil Sharma Show was also trending on the microblogging platform.

Navjot Sidhu in race for Indian Punjab CM after ... 07:37 PM | 19 Sep, 2021 NEW DELHI -- The chief minister of Indian Punjab has resigned, deepening the crisis within the main opposition Congress ...

As Sidhu lost the Amritsar seat, netizens say Sidhu would soon return to steal back his seat on the famous comedy show.