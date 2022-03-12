PAKvAUS, Day 1 – Australia win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test

KARACHI – Australia has won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in second game of the three-match Test series at National Stadium Karachi today (Saturday).

Both teams aim to clinch victory in the crucial match after the first Test ended in draw due to dead pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. During the five days of the inaugural match, both teams produced over 1100 runs and only 14 wickets fell, which is being dubbed as poor outcome for the bowlers in decades.

Experts are of the view that Karachi pitch is better than Rawalpindi, saying it will offer promising contest between bat and ball.

While talking to media a day earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rejected the impression that a dead pitch was prepared in Rawalpindi out of fear of Australian team. He said that conditions were same for both the team.

“We as a team and individually performed well in the first Test and will continue the momentum in the next game,” he said.

While hinting at change in the squad, Babar Azam said that the Karachi pitch will be suitable for spinners.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.