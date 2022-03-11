Pilgrims return to pray in full capacity at Grand Mosque as Saudi Arabia eases Covid curbs

RIYADH – Over one million worshippers flocked to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to offer Friday prayers as the Saudi government eased more Covid induced restrictions, including checking of vaccine status at the entrance to one of Islam’s holiest sites.

The number of worshipers in Masjid-ul-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi has increased after relaxation of stern rules imposed by the Saudi authorities.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah shared the development on Thursday, as the Kingdom revoked many restrictions, including social distancing.

#MoHU clarifies the main updates regarding lifting the precautionary measures in the two holy mosques. pic.twitter.com/ZtOPKAtPkI — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 9, 2022

The Kingdom relieved pilgrims from following stern measures in light of the downtrend of novel coronavirus. Besides revoking the immunisation check, officials cancelled the requirement for registering the immunisation data to obtain Umrah permits for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.

Pilgrims are no longer bound to get a permit to pray at the Grand Mosque or visit the Prophet’s Mosque. However, it is still mandatory to obtain permits for performing Umrah and visit AlRawdah AlSharifa in the Masjid e Nabwi.

Saudi authorities also announced annulling the prerequisite to submit a PCR test upon arrival for foreign pilgrims and the abolition of the requirement of institutional quarantine and home quarantine for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom. However, wearing face masks is still mandatory.