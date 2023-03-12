PSL8: Karachi Kings set 197-run target for Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Karachi Kings have set a target of 197 runs for Lahore Qalandars in the last group-stage fixture of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at that Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

Opener Muhammad Ikhlaq smashed 51 while Tayyab Tahir and Imad Wasim made 40 and 45, respectively, helping team to build a fighting total against Qalandars. Ben cutting gave last push to the score with his 31-ball 45.

The reigning champions have already booked a place in Qualifier 1 rounder and will finish at the top on the points table regardless of the result in today’s match. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led recorded a huge 119-run win over Islamabad United in their last game to cement their top position.

However, Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings struggled at the bottom with just two wins from nine games they have played so far this season.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (wk), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir