PSL8, Match 29: Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Islamabad United today

RAWALPINDI – Star-studded Peshawar Zalmi will play against Islamabad United in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League season 8 today on Sunday at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Shadab-led United need to win today’s game as they eye the second spot in the points table. In their previous fixture, the franchise failed to show A-game as their powerhouse Azam Khan suffered a hand injury.

Zalmi on the other hand are also coming into clash after losing their previous game against Multan Sultans by four wickets. Zalmi need to focus on the bowling side as they failed to defend totals in excess of 240 in their previous two games.

The franchise led by star player and flamboyant hitter stands at fourth position on the points table with four wins in nine matches, and today’s game is crucial for them to bag to seal their spot for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium helped batters while pacers struggle to stop massive scores as several teams surpassed the 200-run mark in previous games.

Squads

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Dasun Shanaka, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal