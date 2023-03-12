Search

PakistanTop News

Punjab again imposes Section 144 in Lahore in midnight surprise ahead of PTI's election rally

Rangers summoned to maintain law and order

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 12 Mar, 2023
Punjab again imposes Section 144 in Lahore in midnight surprise ahead of PTI's election rally
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The caretaker setup in the country’s most populous region Punjab again imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital as PTI chief Imran Khan announced leading his party’s election campaign today.

The announcement was made as the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hit the streets today ahead of general elections, while the government restricted all sorts of gatherings.

In a presser, Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir announced the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore citing the terror threat and Pakistan Super League (PSL) match and a marathon in the city.

Mir, a media executive by profession, said the PTI chief announced holding rally on another important day when PSL matches will start in the provincial capital and a marathon will also be held. He, however, mentioned that the election campaign will start in Punjab on April 6, urging Imran Khan to cooperate with the provincial administration.

Minister also warned Imran Khan against hitting the road, saying stern action will be taken if anybody attempted to challenge the writ of the state.

The midnight announcement is the second time in less than a week that Punjab government has banned gatherings. On Saturday, former premier Imran Khan announced leading public rally.

He came hard on interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Usman Anwar for declaring the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal aka Zillay Shah accidental. He reiterated that Shah was murdered in police custody and demanded a judicial probe into it.

Last week, Punjab police and PTI workers came face to face, while cops fired tear gas at demonstrators armed with sticks, resulting in the death of PTI worker Ali Bilal, famously known as Zilley Shah.

Imran Khan suspends Lahore rally after police, PTI workers come face to face

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI worker’s death: Alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz leaked online

09:39 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Police arrest ‘prime suspect’ in PTI worker’s death case

09:04 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Imran Khan announces election rally on Sunday, demands judicial probe into PTI worker's death

07:04 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

PTI worker Ali Bilal died in road accident, not in police custody: Moshin Naqvi

12:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

UN demands probe into killing of PTI worker in police custody

02:15 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Quetta police reach Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

12:17 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

One injured as Karachi building’s blaze doused after hours of fire ...

09:49 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: