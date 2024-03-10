Entrepreneur Asad Malik brings top Pakistan brand to London's luxury district

Entrepreneur Malik Asad and Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, a renowned Pakistani fashion designer, have made history by being the first South Asian couturier to establish a dedicated design studio on London's prestigious Regent Street.

Creative director Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, managing director Abubakar Naveed Ranjha, and fashion ecosystem pioneer Asad Malik have brought the first-ever Pakistani couture brand to Mortimer Street, just off Regent Street. Their MNR studio aims to redefine luxury and elegance by offering a wide range of designer clothes for both men and women.

Speaking at the launch, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and Malik Asad shared that they conducted thorough market research to choose London as their studio's location. They were convinced that London, particularly the Regent Street, Oxford Circus, and Bond Street area, provided the perfect setting for their studio. Their goal is to cater to the British Asian community in the UK while also expanding the reach of Pakistani fashion to a broader audience.

Many of their clients come from India, including a large number of Western-based Indian Punjabis and Bangladeshis. London was the most suitable location to launch their brand.

The launch was an opulent affair attended by Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa and dozens of leading Pakistani and Indian society figures. Hundreds of people queued outside the new MNR studio to see the glamour on display inside, which showcased richly made, colourful designer clothes.

Cresset CEO Malik Asad emphasized that the London launch was based on market research. "We are the people behind positioning fashion brands in Pakistan on the global landscape in terms of strategy, eCommerce, manufacturing, investments, and retail. We were always convinced of Mohsin's global appeal. To set up in London's inner heart is a huge privilege, and we will be working with more Pakistani brands to take them global."

Bollywood's Punjabi powerhouse actor Sonam Bajwa said people in London have been asking her about buying quality clothes for their special occasions. She said, "Now people don't have to go to India and Pakistan to buy wedding clothes. Mohsin is in huge demand in India and overseas. Mohsin's journey is so much more than fashion. It is a representation of culture and community which inspires and uplifts. His presence in London symbolizes the global recognition of South Asian creativity and craftsmanship. I have known Mohsin since 2018 and have been wearing his clothes ever since. I plan to visit Pakistan shortly."

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha said he wanted to showcase Pakistani craft to the world and had been planning to set up in London for a long time. "Our followers and clients have been asking us to come to London. The latest collections from Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala and other cities will be available here, and there will also be London-exclusive collections at this store. We want more Pakistani designs to come to London. This is Pakistan's soft image on display. Sikh brides from India and elsewhere have been messaging us, and they have played a big role in our London launch," said the creative director.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha said he was full of pride and accomplishment. He commented, "To showcase the unparalleled talent and craftsmanship of our artisans, in the backdrop of one of the world's most eligible fashion capitals, is a dream realized. My designs pay homage to the vibrant legacy and essence of the South Asian subcontinent, transcending boundaries to unveil its inherent beauty. I couldn't be more thankful to have opened in London, humbly housed next to some of Europe's most coveted luxury brands."