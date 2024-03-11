Ishaq Dar gets portfolio of new foreign minister of Pakistan

Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a close relative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was given the coveted slot of the minister of foreign affairs.

The move came after President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday administered the oath to the 19-member federal cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz had sent a summary to President Zardari to appoint the cabinet, comprising 18 federal ministers and a minister of state.

The PML-N’s main ally, the PPP, has refused to become part of the federal cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the President House in Islamabad. The national anthem was played to inaugurate the ceremony, following which the Holy Quran was recited.