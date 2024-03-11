Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Ishaq Dar gets portfolio of new foreign minister of Pakistan

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Ishaq Dar
Source: File photo

Ishaq Dar, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a close relative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was given the coveted slot of the minister of foreign affairs. 

The move came after President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday administered the oath to the 19-member federal cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz had sent a summary to President Zardari to appoint the cabinet, comprising 18 federal ministers and a minister of state.

The PML-N’s main ally, the PPP, has refused to become part of the federal cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at the President House in Islamabad. The national anthem was played to inaugurate the ceremony, following which the Holy Quran was recited.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:15 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ishaq Dar gets portfolio of new foreign minister of Pakistan

10:45 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's new Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assumes charge of ...

09:57 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Punjab announces school timings for Ramazan 2024

10:05 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Senate elections for 48 seats to be held on April 2, announces ECP

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

09:04 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan marks the advent of Ramadan 2024

Most viewed

12:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Banks timing 2024 in Pakistan for Ramadan 2024

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

09:05 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Federal Govt Ramzan Office Timings 2024

10:18 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Bank holiday in Pakistan on the first day of Ramzan 2024

01:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

KP changes school timings for Ramadan 2024

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ishaq Dar gets portfolio of new foreign minister of Pakistan

Gold & Silver

08:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Gold rates stay at Rs230,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: