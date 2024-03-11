Pakistan's new Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assumes charge of his office

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's new Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who is a Dutch national, assumed the charge of his office on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, officials of the Finance Ministry welcomed Aurangzeb on his arrival at the office. Soon after assuming the charge of his office, Aurangzeb held an introductory meeting with the officials of the Finance Ministry.

The 19-member federal cabinet of new-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on Monday. Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the federal cabinet accepted the application of Aurangzeb, who is a citizen of the Netherlands, to revive his Pakistani citizenship. The federal cabinet accepted Aurangzeb’s application on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.

