Pakistan's new Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb assumes charge of his office

A Dutch by nationality, Aurangzeb submits application for revival of his Pakistani citizenship
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's new Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who is a Dutch national, assumed the charge of his office on Monday.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, officials of the Finance Ministry welcomed Aurangzeb on his arrival at the office. Soon after assuming the charge of his office, Aurangzeb held an introductory meeting with the officials of the Finance Ministry.
The 19-member federal cabinet of new-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on Monday. Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, the federal cabinet accepted the application of Aurangzeb, who is a citizen of the Netherlands, to revive his Pakistani citizenship. The federal cabinet accepted Aurangzeb’s application on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.
Who Is Pakistan’s New Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb?
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.