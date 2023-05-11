Here's everything to know about Cannes Film Festival 2023

One of the highly anticipated events in the international film industry, the Cannes Film Festival, will likely be rolling out the red carpet next week. Hollywood megastars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Harrison Ford, and others are expected to grace the event on the French Riviera.

Marking the festival’s 76th edition, Cannes Film Festival has become the nexus of many international actors and films to debut in front of the world with exclusive screenings, press conferences, and glamorous after-parties.

Before we begin with the details, one should really know what Cannes is all about. Follow to catch up!

WHAT IS THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AND WHY IS IT CELEBRATED?

Cannes is a resort town on the French Riviera, famous for its international film festival. The exquisitely beautiful city has sandy beaches, upmarket boutiques, and palatial hotels. Home to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, a modern building complete with red carpet and Allée des Étoiles – Cannes’ walk of fame, the French Rivera hosts the biggest film festival conceived in 1939. Not many people know but Cannes Film Festival was originally an alternative to the then-fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival.

The festival is held annually since 1946 except in 1948 and 1950, due to lack of funds. Cannes is popular for its carefully selected projects that propel artists or films into mainstream media like the Oscars. American director Quentin Tarantino also gained recognition from the festival.

WHEN IS CANNES FILM FESTIVAL HELD?

Beginning on May 16 this year with the French-language film Jeanne du Barry, starring director Maiwenn and American actor Johnny Depp, the festival will run until May 27, closing with Pixar’s animation Elemental.

WHICH MOVIES HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR CANNES 2023?

Competing for the coveted Palme d’Or prize Award, 21 films will be contending this year in different genres and categories.

These 21 competitors are:

“Club Zero” by Jessica Hausner

“The Zone of Interest” by Jonathan Glazer

“Kuolleet Lehdet” (“Fallen Leaves”) by Aki Kaurismaki

“Les Filles d’Olfa” (“Four Daughters”) by Kaouther Ben Hania

“Asteroid City” by Wes Anderson

“Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a Fall”) by Justine Triet

“Kaibutsu” (“Monster”) by Kore-eda Hirokazu

“Il Sol dell’ Avvenire” (“A Brighter Tomorrow”) by Nanni Moretti

“L’ete dernier” (“Last Summer”) by Catherine Breillat

“Kuru Otlar Ustune” (“About Dry Grasses”) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“La Chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher

“La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” (“The Pot-au-Feu” by Tran Anh Hung

“Rapito” (“Kidnapped”) by Marco Bellocchio

“May December” by Todd Haynes

“Qing Chun” (“Youth”) by Wang Bing

“The Old Oak” by Ken Loach

“Banel e Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders

“Firebrand” by Karim Aïnouz

“Black Flies” by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

“Le Retour” (“Homecoming”) by Catherine Corsini

Other films to be screened, out of competition, include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

Cannes’ top prize is the Palme d’Or, previously won by Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist, and Parasite. Only two female directors, Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau have won the prize for The Piano and Titane, respectively. Other awards include the Grand Prix, jury prize, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay, and best short film.

WHICH FILM WON LAST YEAR?

Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or last year.