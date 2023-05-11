Search

Lifestyle

Here's everything to know about Cannes Film Festival 2023

Noor Fatima 11:26 PM | 11 May, 2023
Here's everything to know about Cannes Film Festival 2023
Source: Cannes Film Festival (Instagram)

One of the highly anticipated events in the international film industry, the Cannes Film Festival, will likely be rolling out the red carpet next week. Hollywood megastars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Harrison Ford, and others are expected to grace the event on the French Riviera.

Marking the festival’s 76th edition, Cannes Film Festival has become the nexus of many international actors and films to debut in front of the world with exclusive screenings, press conferences, and glamorous after-parties.

Before we begin with the details, one should really know what Cannes is all about. Follow to catch up!

WHAT IS THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AND WHY IS IT CELEBRATED?

Cannes is a resort town on the French Riviera, famous for its international film festival. The exquisitely beautiful city has sandy beaches, upmarket boutiques, and palatial hotels. Home to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, a modern building complete with red carpet and Allée des Étoiles – Cannes’ walk of fame, the French Rivera hosts the biggest film festival conceived in 1939. Not many people know but Cannes Film Festival was originally an alternative to the then-fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival.

The festival is held annually since 1946 except in 1948 and 1950, due to lack of funds. Cannes is popular for its carefully selected projects that propel artists or films into mainstream media like the Oscars. American director Quentin Tarantino also gained recognition from the festival.

WHEN IS CANNES FILM FESTIVAL HELD?

Beginning on May 16 this year with the French-language film Jeanne du Barry, starring director Maiwenn and American actor Johnny Depp, the festival will run until May 27, closing with Pixar’s animation Elemental.

WHICH MOVIES HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR CANNES 2023?

Competing for the coveted Palme d’Or prize Award, 21 films will be contending this year in different genres and categories.

These 21 competitors are:

Club Zero” by Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest” by Jonathan Glazer

Kuolleet Lehdet” (“Fallen Leaves”) by Aki Kaurismaki

Les Filles d’Olfa” (“Four Daughters”) by Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City” by Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomy of a Fall”) by Justine Triet

Kaibutsu” (“Monster”) by Kore-eda Hirokazu

Il Sol dell’ Avvenire” (“A Brighter Tomorrow”) by Nanni Moretti

L’ete dernier” (“Last Summer”) by Catherine Breillat

Kuru Otlar Ustune” (“About Dry Grasses”) by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

La Chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher

La Passion de Dodin Bouffant” (“The Pot-au-Feu” by Tran Anh Hung

Rapito” (“Kidnapped”) by Marco Bellocchio

May December” by Todd Haynes

Qing Chun” (“Youth”) by Wang Bing

The Old Oak” by Ken Loach

Banel e Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders

Firebrand” by Karim Aïnouz

Black Flies” by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Le Retour” (“Homecoming”) by Catherine Corsini

Other films to be screened, out of competition, include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

Cannes’ top prize is the Palme d’Or, previously won by Taxi Driver, Apocalypse Now, Pulp Fiction, The Pianist, and Parasite. Only two female directors, Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau have won the prize for The Piano and Titane, respectively. Other awards include the Grand Prix, jury prize, best director, best actor, best actress, best screenplay, and best short film.

WHICH FILM WON LAST YEAR?

Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or last year.

Another Pakistani film to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Tauqeer Nasir appointed Punjab Film Censor Board’s chairman

12:32 PM | 6 May, 2023

'Welcome 3' to cast Miss India 2023 winner in upcoming sequel

11:15 AM | 6 May, 2023

SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes the first Hindi film to debut in Bangladesh

11:31 PM | 5 May, 2023

MET Gala 2023: Here's everything you need to know

12:43 AM | 4 May, 2023

'The Kerala Story' – Bollywood to release another anti-Muslim film ahead of India state elections

10:51 PM | 2 May, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas' upcoming drama

10:31 PM | 1 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Capture life's moments in stunning detail with vivo Y73's powerful ...

02:04 PM | 12 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 12, 2023

09:23 AM | 12 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: