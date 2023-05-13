Search

LifestyleViral

Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

Web Desk 01:48 PM | 13 May, 2023
Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter
Source: Sehar Shinwari (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari’s hilarious exchange of words with Delhi Police on Twitter is everything people needed amidst such a chaos in the country.

Shinwari, who is quite active on social media platforms, recently shared a tweet asking for Delhi Police’s Twitter handle to lodge a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she received a quick response.

Shinwari tweeted, “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.”

In response, the Delhi Police replied, “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

The self-proclaimed social activist from Karachi may not be expecting a response but the other party’s reply made headlines and startled Sehar.

A day later, an unsatisfied Shinwari took to Twitter again, seeking the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the havoc wreaking in the country.

“I thought Delhi Police was a legal institution that works to implement the Samvidhan (Constitution) of India. I made a complain against one of their citizens (Narendra Modi) for commiting crimes inside other country. however, their response proved they are just “Trolls” of BJP whose job is to shut all voices who speak against injustice. Now I demand justice from @IntlCrimCourt,” she tweeted.

Shinwari’s politically charged tweets surfaced after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by a paramilitary force Rangers on Tuesday in a graft case. She accused Modi of "harbouring terrorism" and demanded his resignation.

On the acting front, Shinwari is best known for the television series Khuboona Na Mri. She debuted in the comedy series Sair Sawa Sair in 2014, and also hosted a morning programme in Karachi, Pakistan. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Amid dance and fireworks, Imran Khan gets heroic welcome in Lahore

09:22 AM | 13 May, 2023

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023

Celebs speak out against police brutality

09:01 PM | 11 May, 2023

Ushna Shah gets candid about activism, trolling, and break from acting

08:49 PM | 11 May, 2023

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran Khan’s arrest

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Nadia Afghan expresses dismay over cricketers wishing King Charles and Queen Camilla

11:47 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC orders release of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid

02:24 PM | 13 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th May 2023

09:03 AM | 13 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.17
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.92 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 13, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: