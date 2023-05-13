Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari’s hilarious exchange of words with Delhi Police on Twitter is everything people needed amidst such a chaos in the country.

Shinwari, who is quite active on social media platforms, recently shared a tweet asking for Delhi Police’s Twitter handle to lodge a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she received a quick response.

Shinwari tweeted, “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.”

In response, the Delhi Police replied, “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

The self-proclaimed social activist from Karachi may not be expecting a response but the other party’s reply made headlines and startled Sehar.

A day later, an unsatisfied Shinwari took to Twitter again, seeking the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the havoc wreaking in the country.

“I thought Delhi Police was a legal institution that works to implement the Samvidhan (Constitution) of India. I made a complain against one of their citizens (Narendra Modi) for commiting crimes inside other country. however, their response proved they are just “Trolls” of BJP whose job is to shut all voices who speak against injustice. Now I demand justice from @IntlCrimCourt,” she tweeted.

Shinwari’s politically charged tweets surfaced after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by a paramilitary force Rangers on Tuesday in a graft case. She accused Modi of "harbouring terrorism" and demanded his resignation.

On the acting front, Shinwari is best known for the television series Khuboona Na Mri. She debuted in the comedy series Sair Sawa Sair in 2014, and also hosted a morning programme in Karachi, Pakistan.