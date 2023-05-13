Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari’s hilarious exchange of words with Delhi Police on Twitter is everything people needed amidst such a chaos in the country.
Shinwari, who is quite active on social media platforms, recently shared a tweet asking for Delhi Police’s Twitter handle to lodge a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she received a quick response.
Shinwari tweeted, “Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice.”
In response, the Delhi Police replied, “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”
The self-proclaimed social activist from Karachi may not be expecting a response but the other party’s reply made headlines and startled Sehar.
A day later, an unsatisfied Shinwari took to Twitter again, seeking the intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the havoc wreaking in the country.
“I thought Delhi Police was a legal institution that works to implement the Samvidhan (Constitution) of India. I made a complain against one of their citizens (Narendra Modi) for commiting crimes inside other country. however, their response proved they are just “Trolls” of BJP whose job is to shut all voices who speak against injustice. Now I demand justice from @IntlCrimCourt,” she tweeted.
Shinwari’s politically charged tweets surfaced after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by a paramilitary force Rangers on Tuesday in a graft case. She accused Modi of "harbouring terrorism" and demanded his resignation.
On the acting front, Shinwari is best known for the television series Khuboona Na Mri. She debuted in the comedy series Sair Sawa Sair in 2014, and also hosted a morning programme in Karachi, Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
