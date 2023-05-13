Who is the new CEO of Twitter?

Elon Musk said on Thursday he has appointed his successor, Linda Yaccarino, to lead Twitter and its parent company titled X Corporation.

Just weeks after Musk took over as CEO of the microblogging site, Twitter users voted in a non-scientific referendum in December to remove him from this position. Musk committed to uphold his promise to do so.

In a tweet, Musk said "Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," adding that she (Linda Yaccarino) would begin in the position in around six weeks.

The billionaire continued, "My role will change to executive chair and chief technology officer, controlling product, software, and system operations."

It was learnt that Linda Yaccarino, who previously worked as head of advertising at NBCUniversal, would oversee Twitter business operations at the time when microblogging platform has been struggling to make financial gains. She would start working in six weeks while Elon Musk will remain involved as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Critics say that the management of Twitter diverts Musk's attention from Tesla and SpaceX.