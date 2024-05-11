Search

ViralWeatherWorld

Arab astronomer captures giant sunspot behind Northern Lights phenomenon

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 11 May, 2024
Arab astronomer captures giant sunspot behind Northern Lights phenomenon
Source: Social media

As the aurora borealis painted the skies of multiple countries, an astronomer from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) captured rare images of a "giant sunspot" that induced ethereal hues of pink, immersive shades of purple, and surreal greens in the sky—commonly known as the northern lights.

Although the northern lights weren't observed in the Gulf country like in other parts of the world, Mohammad Odeh, a prominent astronomer and chairman of the International Astronomy Centre (IAC), shared photographs of the colossal flames erupting from the sun. These images marked the onset of a solar storm, triggering the most potent geomagnetic disturbance the planet has experienced in two decades.

Using specialized telescopes, Odeh captured these images from the IAC's Astronomical Seal Observatory in Abu Dhabi. The first image showcases a prominent giant sunspot, while the second depicts massive flames emanating from the sun.

Odeh noted that the sun exhibited four significant flares over the past two days: the first at 1 pm UAE time on May 9, followed by another at 10 pm the same day, then at 10:54 am on Friday, and finally at 5:23 am on Saturday.

"These emissions, upon reaching Earth, disrupt the planet's magnetic field, giving rise to the aurora borealis. Due to the intensity of these eruptions and emissions, the northern lights were visible in regions where they had not been observed for a considerable time," explained the expert.

The breathtaking displays of the northern lights in the northern hemisphere originated from the first flare, which hit Earth at 8 pm GMT (12 am UAE time) on Friday.

"The second emission is anticipated to reach us today, Saturday, at 11 pm GMT, followed by the third emission tomorrow, Sunday, at 10 am, and the fourth emission at 12 noon," Odeh projected.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:15 PM | 11 May, 2024

Arab astronomer captures giant sunspot behind Northern Lights ...

10:25 PM | 11 May, 2024

Northern Lights lit up skies in parts of UK, Europe and US

05:52 PM | 11 May, 2024

Venezuela becomes the first country in the modern era to lose all ...

04:37 PM | 11 May, 2024

75-year-old Pakistani sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of ...

04:35 PM | 11 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones to facilitate Hajj pilgrims ...

03:47 PM | 11 May, 2024

Fashion turns surreal in the hands of young designers at SCRF 2024

Most viewed

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

'NOC sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

08:46 PM | 10 May, 2024

UNGA says State of Palestine qualified to become UN member

11:44 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif surprises TV host with his fluent Arabic ...

02:19 PM | 11 May, 2024

ABHI partners with Alraedah Digital Solutions to revolutionize ...

05:04 PM | 10 May, 2024

Groom beheads underage bride on delaying marriage

08:32 PM | 9 May, 2024

Biden warns Israel of halting weapons’ supply if it invades Rafah

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 11 May, 2024

Arab astronomer captures giant sunspot behind Northern Lights phenomenon

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 11, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: