Northern Lights lit up skies in parts of UK, Europe and US

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 11 May, 2024
Source: X

A powerful solar storm ignited the skies with the mesmerizing spectacle of the Northern Lights across regions of the UK, Europe and the US on Friday night.

The captivating phenomenon, known as the aurora borealis, graced not only the British capital but also other major cities such as Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

Rare sightings were reported in countries like the Czech Republic and Germany, courtesy of a severe solar storm that struck the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Northern Lights' visibility surged on Friday due to an "extreme" geomagnetic storm, as confirmed by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This intense G5 geomagnetic storm, the highest level of its kind, made landfall on Thursday, potentially impacting communications, GPS systems, and power grids, according to the NOAA.

The storm's origins lie in a "large, complex" sunspot cluster, stretching 17 times the diameter of Earth. The last G5-rated storm hit Earth in October 2003, causing power disruptions in Sweden.

The NOAA noted that the lights were observable as far south as Alabama and southern California in the US.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon expressed optimism on Friday regarding the chances of witnessing the Northern Lights. He emphasized that while shorter nights might limit visibility, there was a promising opportunity, particularly on Friday night, especially in Scotland, Ireland, and parts of northern England and Wales.

He added, "There could even be visibility further south if you have the right equipment."

These favorable conditions could extend into Saturday night, with the combination of clear skies and heightened solar activity enhancing the chances of observing the display.

Numerous breathtaking sightings captured on camera across the UK highlight the awe-inspiring nature of this celestial event.

Advertisement

