Pakistan Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates - November 12, 2020 at 04 PM

03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 12, 2020 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 04:00 PM)

Currency Symbol PKR Buying PKR Selling
US Dollar USD PKR 158.3 PKR 158.9
Euro EUR PKR 185 PKR 187.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP PKR 208 PKR 210
China Yuan CNY PKR 23.95 PKR 24.1
U.A.E Dirham AED PKR 43 PKR 43.5
Australian Dollar AUD PKR 114.5 PKR 116.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD PKR 400.3 PKR 402.3
Canadian Dollar CAD PKR 119 PKR 121
Danish Krone DKK PKR 24.1 PKR 24.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD PKR 17.25 PKR 17.5
Indian Rupee INR PKR 2.15 PKR 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY PKR 1.55 PKR 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD PKR 491 PKR 493.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR PKR 38.05 PKR 38.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD PKR 100.2 PKR 100.9
Norwegians Krone NOK PKR 16.95 PKR 17.20
Omani Riyal OMR PKR 404.5 PKR 406.5
Qatari Riyal QAR PKR 42.9 PKR 43.25
Saudi Riyal SAR PKR 42 PKR 42.6
Singapore Dollar SGD PKR 115.5 PKR 118
Swedish Korona SEK PKR 17.6 PKR 17.85
Swiss Franc CHF PKR 166.8 PKR 167.7
Thai Bhat THB PKR 5.05 PKR 5.15

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

