Pakistan Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates - November 12, 2020 at 04 PM
03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 12, 2020 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 04:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|PKR Buying
|PKR Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|PKR 158.3
|PKR 158.9
|Euro
|EUR
|PKR 185
|PKR 187.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|PKR 208
|PKR 210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|PKR 23.95
|PKR 24.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|PKR 43
|PKR 43.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|PKR 114.5
|PKR 116.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|PKR 400.3
|PKR 402.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|PKR 119
|PKR 121
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|PKR 24.1
|PKR 24.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|PKR 17.25
|PKR 17.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|PKR 2.15
|PKR 2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|PKR 1.55
|PKR 1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|PKR 491
|PKR 493.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|PKR 38.05
|PKR 38.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|PKR 100.2
|PKR 100.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|PKR 16.95
|PKR 17.20
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|PKR 404.5
|PKR 406.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|PKR 42.9
|PKR 43.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|PKR 42
|PKR 42.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|PKR 115.5
|PKR 118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|PKR 17.6
|PKR 17.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|PKR 166.8
|PKR 167.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|PKR 5.05
|PKR 5.15
- Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-1910:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM urges OIC09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- NDMA chairman tests positive with COVID-1909:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to ...09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most wanted terrorists' list09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020