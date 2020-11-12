Parwaaz Hai Junoon – First Pakistani movie to release in China in 45 years

BEIJING – Ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021, a Pakistani Air Force film is scheduled to formally hit Chinese Cinemas.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon, which was launched in Pakistan in 2018, is the first Pakistani movie to be released in Chinese mainland cinemas in 45 years.

Before the formal launch on November 13, the film starring Hamza Ali Abbasi Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir debuted in a Beijing cinema on Wednesday. Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the premiere.

The films, which has been directed by Haseeb Hassa, tells the story of a group of young patriotic cadets, who become the best fighter pilots in Pakistan after experiencing all kinds of challenges and hardships.

One of the highlights of the film is surprise appearance of the JF-17, a fourth-generation fighter jointly developed by China and Pakistan.

The film also focuses on female pilots as it shows a woman, who gives up her US nationality and luxury life to pursue his dream of becoming a JF-17 fighter pilot.

Many people attending the premier had never seen a Pakistani film and wanted to learn about the country’s movie industry.

After the screening, the ambassador told the audience that more Pakistani films and TV dramas will be provided for Chinese audiences to help them learn better understanding about Pakistani culture.

The ambassador added that audiences can see the beauty of Pakistan as the movie shows many beautiful landscapes in the country.

Chinese critic also praised the film as the patriotic movie that used younger actors and actresses to attract young audiences.