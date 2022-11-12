Ireland women stun Pakistan by six wickets in first T20I
05:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)
KARACHI – Ireland on Saturday beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first women’s T20I of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Both sides lock horns as Ireland visited Pakistan for the first time to play three ODIs and as many T20I series.

Chasing 136 in the maiden T20, Laura Delany led the squad to reach home in 18.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. Skipper garners praised with an unbeaten half-century, as she guides her side to victory.

Irish all-rounder Orla Prendergast also chipped in with a vital contribution of 39 runs in nearly 4 overs. Gaby Lewis then stitched a partnership of 55 runs with Orla Prendergast while Green Shirts struggled to dismiss batters.

In the first half, the Bisma Maroof-led team green was restricted to 135-5 as they opted to bat first. Flamboyant hitter Nida Dar played a knock of 61 runs in 43 balls, with nine boundaries and a sixer.

Prendergast from visitors got 3 scalps of Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof.

Meanwhile, the second and last T20I will be played on 14 and 16 November at the same venue.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon

