04:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
LIVE: Imran Khan addresses PTI long march at Lala Musa
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is addressing his supporters via video link in Lala Musa today.

The defiant politician, who is recovering from an assassination attempt, addressed his supporters who continued caravan towards the capital.

Addressing marchers via video link, the PTI chief again slammed PML-N's London huddle where top party leaders mulled new army chief’s appointment. Khan slammed premier Shehbaz Sharif for meeting his brother in London to make the crucial decision of the COAS appointment.

The outspoken politician said "It is beyond imagination in a civilised society that such key decisions are taken abroad and by those who have been looting public for the past 30 years".

More to follow...

