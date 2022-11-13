MELBOURNE - England skipper Job Buttler won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic MCG stadium on Sunday (November 13).

The mega event's final game is expected to be a nail-biting contest as these two sides have got momentum in the middle of the tournament and looked to field their best teams in the final. Currently, both sides' players are more confident and their morals are also at their peak.

Initially, Babar's team and Job Buttler's side had a scratchy start to the tournament. Pakistan, in fact, lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

Weather forecast

Rain could disrupt the game if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

The final match at a glance

When and where is Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match is on Sunday, November 13 at the MCG in Melbourne.

What time is Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will begin at 1:00 pm (PST). Toss will take place at 12:22 pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on TV in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports while Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on the internet in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar and live score and live updates on dailypakistan.com.pk

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final international broadcast-

ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the game in Pakistan, while Sky Sports and Channel 4 will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom.

Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live-stream matches in Bangladesh, while Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo will show the game in Australia.

Final Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Phil Salt, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Adil Rashid.